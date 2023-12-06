Out-of-control driver plows into Shelburne Post Office
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelburne’s Post Office was damaged Wednesday after being hit by a car.
Shelburne Police say the driver, who has not been identified, accidentally plowed through the front entrance. There were no injuries.
There was no immediate word on the estimated cost of the damage. The Post Office remains open but through another door.
