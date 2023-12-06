How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Out-of-control driver plows into Shelburne Post Office

Shelburne's Post Office was damaged Wednesday after being hit by a car.
Shelburne's Post Office was damaged Wednesday after being hit by a car.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelburne’s Post Office was damaged Wednesday after being hit by a car.

Shelburne Police say the driver, who has not been identified, accidentally plowed through the front entrance. There were no injuries.

There was no immediate word on the estimated cost of the damage. The Post Office remains open but through another door.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops, 1 firefighter cited for speeding on motorcycles
A man is being treated at the hospital after a reported shooting in East Calais Monday night,...
Man hospitalized after reported East Calais shooting
Police now say a gun found by a student on the playground of the Hinesburg Community School on...
Police say gun found at Hinesburg Community School was loaded
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane still burning off after tanker crash in Irasburg

Latest News

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott held his weekly media briefing Wednesday.
Raw Video: Gov. Scott Media Briefing
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint Tuesday voted “present” on a resolution denouncing the rise...
Balint votes ‘present’ in resolution condemning antisemitism
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says he will not support more military aid to Israel under what he...
Sen. Sanders opposes $10B Israeli aid package
Burlington fire officials say a construction worker was injured Wednesday when a concrete slab...
Construction worker injured in accident at Burlington work site
Two off-duty Burlington Police officers and one firefighter face charges after police say they...
2 off-duty Burlington cops, 1 firefighter cited for speeding on motorcycles