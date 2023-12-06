How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Pizza Hut is rewarding delivery drivers with free pizza

Pizza Hut launches Reverse Delivery doormat to gift pizza to delivery drivers.
Pizza Hut launches Reverse Delivery doormat to gift pizza to delivery drivers.(Pizza Hut)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pizza Hut says it plans to give $100,000 worth of free food to delivery drivers this month.

“Many of us look to delivery drivers to deliver joy during the holiday season,” said Lindsay Morgan, CMO at Pizza Hut. “This was our chance to give some cheer back in the form of a delicious meal for delivery drivers to enjoy during their busiest time of the year.”

Pizza Hut has created 250 “reverse delivery” doormats that feature a code that delivery drivers can scan to redeem a gift card code from Pizza Hut.

The doormats can be ordered at shopatpizzahut.com from Dec. 6 through Dec. 10.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops, 1 firefighter cited for speeding on motorcycles
A man is being treated at the hospital after a reported shooting in East Calais Monday night,...
Man hospitalized after reported East Calais shooting
Police now say a gun found by a student on the playground of the Hinesburg Community School on...
Police say gun found at Hinesburg Community School was loaded
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane still burning off after tanker crash in Irasburg

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden urges Congress to pass Ukraine aid package while expressing openness to Mexico border changes
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott held his weekly media briefing Wednesday.
Raw Video: Gov. Scott Media Briefing
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden signs order on funding, support Indigenous lacrosse team in 2028 Olympics
FILE - Norman Lear, executive producer of the Pop TV series "One Day at a Time," poses for a...
Norman Lear, producer of TV’s ‘All in the Family’ and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101