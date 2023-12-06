How to help
Plattsburgh YMCA renovation fundraising hits the homestretch

Justin Ihne (Left) with the Plattsburgh YMCA joined Andrew Sepcie of Monaghan Medical...
Justin Ihne (Left) with the Plattsburgh YMCA joined Andrew Sepcie of Monaghan Medical Corporation on Wednesday to accept a $100,000 donation.(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The YMCA in Plattsburgh is closing in on its fundraising goal for its new recreation facility near the Plattsburgh International Airport.

Justin Ihne with the Plattsburgh YMCA joined Andrew Sepcie of Monaghan Medical Corporation on Wednesday to accept a $100,000 donation, as well as an additional $100,000 match from an anonymous donor for the Y’s new facility.

“It gives us the ability to help create a positive impact for thousands of individuals internal to the Clinton County community,” Sepcie said.

Monaghan joins a long list of donors who have contributed to the more than $13 million renovation of the former CVPH Wellness Center.

“It is really resonating with everybody as being this incredible way to foster health and wellness in our community and really look at this regional approach in this vein for our area,” Ihne said. He says the donations bring the total amount donated so far to just over $7 million. “Our goal is to get to 10 before we open it up as a public campaign.”

Ihne says the new space will help serve a growing number of people who use the Y, which has increased by nearly 30% since 2019. “This community is really connecting with the Ys in ways we have not seen before. Again, we have an incredible staff, we have incredible programs, and we just need a new facility to match all of that great stuff that is going on,” he said.

Ihne says they hope to begin construction by spring.

Plattsburgh YMCA outgrows facility, renovating new home with more space

