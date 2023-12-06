Police identify man injured in East Calais shooting

EAST CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified the man who was injured in a shooting in East Calais on Monday.

Vermont state police say he is Dylan Douglas, 29, of Windsor, Connecticut. They say he is hospitalized at the UVM Medical Center in stable condition.

Police were called to East Calais at about 11:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a man who was shot. Douglas was rushed to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Troopers have not released many other details in the case but say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

