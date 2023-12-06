How to help
Scott invites Vermonters to nominate people for their acts of kindness

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott is asking Vermonters to spread goodwill during the holiday season.

During the pandemic and coronavirus lockdowns, Scott launched the “Vermont Lights the Way” initiative to encourage acts of kindness.

This year, from the floods to increased stress on families, Scott says the need for kindness and empathy is greater than ever. So he declared December as “Rays of Kindness Month.”

And he encourages people to be extra kind to their neighbors.

“We see this in all kinds of acts, big and small. Sometimes it’s the little things, those simple little acts of kindness that make all the difference in the world. And I believe it’s important to highlight those deeds and the people that make them happen,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Scott’s office is taking nominations to recognize people for good deeds. They ask Vermonters to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond in helping their neighbors and community.

He also encouraged people to keep buying Vermont Strong license plates to assist flood survivors and businesses.

