Scott says GOP needs to unite around candidate to take on Trump

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott says the GOP needs to rally around a challenger to former President Donald Trump.

On the night of their fourth debate, the Republican governor says the field of candidates needs to winnow before the primaries and that it can’t happen soon enough.

Scott, a frequent critic of the former president, says he likes former Governors Chris Christie and Nikki Haley.

“She’s got a lot of compassion but she understands how to balance a budget and make sure economic development is on the forefront. But I could say that about Chris Christie as well,” Scott said. He added that her foreign relations experience would be a plus.

As a GOP governor in one of the bluest states, Scott joked that he would hold off on any endorsements in an effort to avoid sinking any of their candidacies.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.