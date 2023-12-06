Sen. Sanders outlines concerns with foreign aid bill

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders sent a letter to his colleagues in the Democratic Caucus to express his concern about a foreign aid bill for over $100B up for a vote Wednesday.

He said that while he agrees with the need to fund international humanitarian crises, the bill doesn’t address problems Americans are facing at home.

He also expressed concern about sending over $10B to Israel, calling Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government right-wing extremists and condemning what Sanders calls an inhumane military strategy.

