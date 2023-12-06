How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Sen. Sanders outlines concerns with foreign aid bill

File Photo
File Photo(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders sent a letter to his colleagues in the Democratic Caucus to express his concern about a foreign aid bill for over $100B up for a vote Wednesday.

He said that while he agrees with the need to fund international humanitarian crises, the bill doesn’t address problems Americans are facing at home.

He also expressed concern about sending over $10B to Israel, calling Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government right-wing extremists and condemning what Sanders calls an inhumane military strategy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being treated at the hospital after a reported shooting in East Calais Monday night,...
Man hospitalized after reported East Calais shooting
File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops cited for speeding on motorcycles
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
Police now say a gun found by a student on the playground of the Hinesburg Community School on...
Police say gun found at Hinesburg Community School was loaded
A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane still burning off after tanker crash in Irasburg

Latest News

File Photo
Balint votes “present” in resolution condemning antisemitism
File Photo
BETA Technology sells aircraft to Air New Zealand
File Photo
Burlington fire, police unions to endorse mayoral candidate
File Photo
Federal funding goes towards wildlife road crossings in Vt.