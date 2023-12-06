Propane tanker truck fire in Irasburg has burned itself out, officials say

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials say the fire on a propane tanker that crashed in Irasburg has burned itself out.

Monday, the truck slid off a bridge on Route 14 in snowy conditions, landed in the Black River and caught fire.

People within a one-mile radius were evacuated and multiple roads were closed due to the possible risk of an explosion.

Vermont Emergency Management says the fire on the tanker burned itself out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

They say Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team members are still at the scene to monitor for hazards until the truck is removed from the river. The work to pull the truck out will begin Wednesday.

Emergency Management says the evacuation zone has been lifted and all residents have been allowed to return home. However, Route 14 is still closed between Route 58 and Route 5.

The incident is still under investigation and no one was injured.

There is no word yet on how much propane made its way into the Black River.

Related Stories:

Propane still burning off after tanker crash in Irasburg

Propane tanker crash, fire in Irasburg prompts evacuations, road closures

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.