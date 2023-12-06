How to help
Understanding year-end benefits at work

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we near the year’s end, employees may have several perks still on the table through their employer to sort out before ringing in the new year.

From flexible spending accounts to paid time off and wellness benefits, its a goo time for workers to revit their employee handbooks.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Heather Hammond, an employment attorney with the Burlington law firm Gravel & Shea, about what to watch out for.

