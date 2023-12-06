How to help
Vermont State House honors those lost to impaired and distracted driving

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Lucy Caile
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Red ribbons nearly covered a Christmas tree inside the Vermont state capital building this afternoon.

Each ribbon hung represented one person killed in crashes involving impaired and distracted driving. The Vermont State Highway Safety Office held the ceremony in the Vermont State House.

Speakers included a representative from the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Public Safety, who say each year, dozens of vehicle fatalities are caused by driving while under the influence or distracted. This year, the group placed 33 ribbons on the tree to remember those killed in preventable crashes in 2023.

Barbara Connelly spoke about her personal experience after a drunk driver killed her husband. “I hope in the time to come, each person can affect one other family and change their behavior so that yes, you can enjoy the wonderful season, the holiday season, but also be aware you are responsible if you get behind the wheel,” said Connelly.

The speakers also stressed that impaired driving doesn’t just mean alcohol. It could mean driving high, stressed or tired. They want to remind everyone to be aware of their headspace when they get in the driver’s seat.

