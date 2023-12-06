Vermont State Police search for witness in East Calais shooting

CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they are searching for a witness in a East Calais shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Police are searching for 71-year-old Deborah Hemmings of Calais, who is a possible individual with information regarding the shooting. They are looking for public help to find her. Police say Hemmings is white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police.

