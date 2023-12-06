Vermont’s ‘Raise the Age’ juvenile offender law to remain on pause

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott is once again asking Vermont lawmakers to put the ‘Raise the Age’ criminal justice reform initiative on pause until the state can catch up. The effort to eventually expand family court jurisdiction to non-violent offenders up to the age of 20 is based on emerging science that adolescent brain development isn’t done until your mid 20′s and that putting young people in jail for crimes can do more harm. But with rampant gun and drug violence, the Scott administration says the law is not ready for prime time.

A landmark youth criminal justice law has been pushed back again. Vermont was the first state to handle cases involving those up to age 18 in family court -- out of the public view. Since 2020, all but the most serious cases have been handled in family court for that age group. The plan last year was to add people up to 19 years old, with the eventual aim to cut it off at age 20 by 2024. But those efforts have been pushed back several times.

“Public safety is a big concern of mine and many others across Vermont,” said Gov Phil Scott Wednesday.

In a report to state lawmakers this week, the Department for Children and Families is asking that raise the age reforms be put on pause until the state’s system of care can catch up. They say more and more young people are being charged with gun violence and drug trafficking while state worker staffing levels and facilities are stretched thin. “I think we have to rethink some of what we’ve done over the last two to three years and bring the pendulum back to the center,” Scott said.

Raise the age has exceptions for the so-called big-12 crimes. It is different from youthful offender status, which is a path for charging young people up to age 22 in family court with the possibility of bringing it to adult court.

DCF officials say there’s nowhere to house 18 and 19-year-olds charged with the most serious crimes since the closure of Woodside. A temporary facility in Middlesex is opening next month but DCF wants to see a permanent building with more services open before proceeding with the raise the age law.

“It doesn’t provide the youth with the best level of care -- depending on the charge type and situation -- and also we aren’t also able to provide the safety and security we would like,” said DCF Commissioner Aryka Radke.

DCF officials also say additional investments in state IT and restorative justice need to be made before they can continue with reforms. “The more we can invest on the preventative side of this, the greater the cost savings to people at large will be,” said DCF’s Tyler Allen.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Sears, D-Bennington, agrees a temporary pause is necessary. He says he’s planning to introduce a bill letting prosecutors charge people 14 and older as adults when it comes to drug and human trafficking, aggravated stalking, and carrying a firearm while committing a felony. “To try to differentiate between those violent types of crimes -- drug trafficking and the other things we’re seeing in our communities -- versus the other things that juveniles are doing,” Sears said.

He says that the majority of 18-year-olds handled in family court for lesser crimes have been able to seek treatment and help.

Lawmakers and the Scott administration are on the same page, saying that treating young, non-violent offenders in family court makes more sense.

