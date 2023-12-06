How to help
Vigil for victims of gun violence held at UVM

A vigil for victims of gun violence was held at the University of Vermont campus on Wednesday...
A vigil for victims of gun violence was held at the University of Vermont campus on Wednesday evening.
By Lucy Caile
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A vigil for victims of gun violence was held at the University of Vermont campus on Wednesday evening.

It’s a national event that’s been happening nationwide since the Sandy Hook shooting.

Student representatives of the group Everytown for Gun Safety helped organize the vigil in Burlington.

While we know gun violence is prevalent across the country, it’s also been an issue here at home. According to data from the Vermont Intelligence Center, there have been more than 400 cases of gun violence in Vermont so far this year. That includes homicides, gunshot wounds, someone witnessing gunfire and threats with a firearm.

One of the student leaders of the vigil said they want lawmakers to take action against gun violence.

“See just the tragedy that is American gun violence, and commit to making this the last year that this happens, that we will have a safer community and a safer country come next year,” said Avery Hamill of Students Demand Action.

Our Lucy Caile spoke with more students about why they attended the vigil and what they’re asking for moving forward. She will have that for you tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.

