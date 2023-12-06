Watch Live: Gov. Scott weekly media briefing

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will hold his weekly media briefing Wednesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Governor Scott will make prepared remarks and then he and cabinet officials will take questions from the media.

The governor is expected to comment on last Thursday’s property tax forecast that estimated an 18.5% average increase next year. Scott wasted no time responding to the inflated numbers, calling the increase “unacceptable.”

“Higher property taxes will make our housing and workforce crises worse, and I sincerely hope the Legislature agrees. Together, we can, and must, prevent this untenable tax increase, or anything close to it, from coming to pass,” he said in a statement.

