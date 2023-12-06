How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Watch Live: Gov. Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will hold his weekly media briefing Wednesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

Governor Scott will make prepared remarks and then he and cabinet officials will take questions from the media.

The governor is expected to comment on last Thursday’s property tax forecast that estimated an 18.5% average increase next year. Scott wasted no time responding to the inflated numbers, calling the increase “unacceptable.”

“Higher property taxes will make our housing and workforce crises worse, and I sincerely hope the Legislature agrees. Together, we can, and must, prevent this untenable tax increase, or anything close to it, from coming to pass,” he said in a statement.

Related Stories:

Vt. lawmakers to focus on flood recovery, resiliency

Vt. education spending forecast to drive 18.5% property tax hike

Vermont Democratic Party discusses new bills, changes in next year’s legislative session at annual caucus

Vt. lawmakers get economic update, discuss legislative priorities

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops, 1 firefighter cited for speeding on motorcycles
A man is being treated at the hospital after a reported shooting in East Calais Monday night,...
Man hospitalized after reported East Calais shooting
Police now say a gun found by a student on the playground of the Hinesburg Community School on...
Police say gun found at Hinesburg Community School was loaded
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane still burning off after tanker crash in Irasburg

Latest News

Officials say the fire on a propane tanker that crashed in Irasburg has burned itself out. -...
Propane tanker truck fire in Irasburg has burned itself out, officials say
Andy Hoang poses with co-workers Lisa Davenport, left, and Justina Terino at the spot where...
A NH nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training. Fellow nurses saved her life
Burlington Democrats will decide their candidate for mayor this weekend to succeed current...
Burlington Democratic Mayoral Countdown: CD Mattison
A few dozen people are still without power Wednesday morning after wet heavy snow Monday...
Utilities prepare for more outages as winter comes early