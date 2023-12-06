BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We are headed for our coldest night of the season so far with temperatures bottoming out in the single digits and low teens for most of us by Thursday morning. Some of the usual colder spots up towards the Northeast Kingdom may drop below zero.

It will still stay chilly with lots of clouds on Thursday, just like the last couple of days. There may be a few sunny breaks in the afternoon, especially the farther east you are.

Then it will start to warm up on Friday. As we get into the weekend temperatures will climb even more, getting into the 40s for a lot of us on Saturday, and even some 50s on Sunday. But that warm-up will be happening ahead of an approaching frontal system that will be bringing some strong weather late Sunday into Monday.

With those warm temperatures in place, that system will be hitting us with a lot of just plain rain, which could be heavy at times late Sunday and Sunday night. As the system moves through on Monday, there will be a changeover to snow, especially in the higher elevations.

At this point, it does not look like there will be the heavy snow accumulations like we saw over the last couple of weekends, but there could still be enough slushy accumulation on Monday to create some travel trouble. Temperatures will be dropping below freezing Monday night, and all of those wet & snowy surfaces will be freezing up.

There could be enough rain and snowmelt to create some minor flooding problems. And this system will have some strong, possibly damaging winds. Again, we could be looking at lots of power outages by the start of next week.

After the storm moves out late on Monday, the weather will calm down and cool down.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the evolution of that storm system as it closes in on us, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

