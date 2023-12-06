How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! We are gearing up for a chilly stretch of weather ahead of us. High temperatures for our Tuesday are in the 20s; however, Wind chills are stuck in the single digits and teens for much of the day. We could see some cloud cover begin to break apart later this afternoon, just in time for sunset. Some communities could see their overnight lows fall below that zero-degree mark tonight. Thursday, we see temperatures back into the mid and upper 20s.

Then, it will start to warm up by the end of the week and certainly over the weekend. But that warmer air will be ahead of an approaching robust storm system. We will generally be on the warm side of this system, so it looks like a rain event late Sunday into Monday, although it may end with some heavy wet snow showers by Monday. The rain and melting snow may bring some minor flooding problems. Strong winds could be a problem with this storm system, too.

Stay warm! The Max Advantage weather team will be keeping a close eye on this late weekend system.

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is being treated at the hospital after a reported shooting in East Calais Monday night,...
Man hospitalized after reported East Calais shooting
File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops cited for speeding on motorcycles
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.
Police now say a gun found by a student on the playground of the Hinesburg Community School on...
Police say gun found at Hinesburg Community School was loaded
A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane still burning off after tanker crash in Irasburg

Latest News

Your Tuesday outlook from the WCAX weather team.
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Peter has the latest forecast.
Afternoon Weather Webcast
weather
warmer temperatures on the way