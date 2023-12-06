BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! We are gearing up for a chilly stretch of weather ahead of us. High temperatures for our Tuesday are in the 20s; however, Wind chills are stuck in the single digits and teens for much of the day. We could see some cloud cover begin to break apart later this afternoon, just in time for sunset. Some communities could see their overnight lows fall below that zero-degree mark tonight. Thursday, we see temperatures back into the mid and upper 20s.

Then, it will start to warm up by the end of the week and certainly over the weekend. But that warmer air will be ahead of an approaching robust storm system. We will generally be on the warm side of this system, so it looks like a rain event late Sunday into Monday, although it may end with some heavy wet snow showers by Monday. The rain and melting snow may bring some minor flooding problems. Strong winds could be a problem with this storm system, too.

Stay warm! The Max Advantage weather team will be keeping a close eye on this late weekend system.

-Peter Kvietkauskas

