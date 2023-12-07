How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

11-year-old dies after sister shoots him while rabbit hunting, officials say

An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered critical injuries after his sister shot him in the...
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered critical injuries after his sister shot him in the head while rabbit hunting has died.(Source: Gray News)
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered life-threatening injuries from a hunting-related shooting incident has died.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall confirmed the 11-year-old boy’s death Wednesday, WDAM reports.

According to a Monday press release, Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Cody Pitts said the boy was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by his 12-year-old sister while hunting rabbits. Deputies responded to the incident around 9:36 p.m. Saturday.

The siblings’ 19-year-old step-brother was with them at the time of the incident.

The 11-year-old sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Forrest General Hospital for treatment, according to JCSD.

The names of the boy and his sister were not released by the sheriff’s department due to their ages.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was notified of the incident and responded to the scene, as they are the primary agency investigating the incident. JCSD is also investigating it as a secondary agency.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington fire officials say a construction worker was injured Wednesday when a concrete slab...
Construction worker injured in accident at CityPlace work site
File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops, 1 firefighter cited for speeding on motorcycles
Police have identified the man who was injured in a shooting in East Calais on Monday. - File...
Police identify man injured in East Calais shooting
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore-File photo
Franklin County sheriff decertified by Vt. Criminal Justice Council
A massive propane tanker truck fire in Irasburg finally burned itself out, allowing crews to...
Propane tanker that crashed and burned in Irasburg removed from river

Latest News

File Photo
Audit assesses timeliness of Vt. Public Utilities Commission
File Photo
Welch bill would expand voting rights for felons
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a stop at the Front Street Pub &...
Trump expected to attend New York fraud trial again Thursday as testimony nears an end
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip set up a tent camp in...
Strikes on Gaza’s southern edge sow fear in one of the last areas to which people can flee