How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

8th grader rolls perfect game while competing in high school bowling match

Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a...
Alyssa, an eighth-grade student from Turkeyfoot Middle School, bowled a perfect game in a recent competition.(Dixie Heights High School Athletics)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (Gray News) - A middle school student in Kentucky reportedly bowled a perfect game.

According to Dixie Heights High School Athletics, eighth grader Alyssa completed the feat while recently bowling in a competitive match.

WLWT reports the 13-year-old has been moved up in competition and proved why with a perfect score while competing against high school bowlers.

Alyssa reportedly bowls for Dixie Heights High School in Northern Kentucky while attending Turkeyfoot Middle School.

She has been bowling for just about three years and her 300 game against Boone County High School was her first sanctioned perfect score, reports said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington fire officials say a construction worker was injured Wednesday when a concrete slab...
Construction worker injured in accident at CityPlace work site
Police have identified the man who was injured in a shooting in East Calais on Monday. - File...
Police identify man injured in East Calais shooting
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore-File photo
Franklin County sheriff decertified by Vt. Criminal Justice Council
File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops, 1 firefighter cited for speeding on motorcycles
A massive propane tanker truck fire in Irasburg finally burned itself out, allowing crews to...
Propane tanker that crashed and burned in Irasburg removed from river

Latest News

Wayne Lemire
Super Senior: Wayne Lemire
Burlington is beefing up security to help downtown shoppers and retailers feel safe.
Burlington beefs up security to help downtown shoppers, retailers feel safe
Sheriff Dave Favro testified in Congress Tuesday on border issues.
Clinton County Sheriff testifies on Capitol Hill over border issues
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, workers produce vehicles at Volkswagen's U.S. plant...
UAW says over 1,000 workers at VW plant in Tennessee have signed cards seeking union representation