Audit assesses timeliness of Vt. Public Utilities Commission

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Public Utility Commission regulates electric and gas infrastructure across the state and keeps an eye on several things like rate increases as well as the quality of services Vermonters pay for.

A new audit is examining the timeliness and data collection that lead to the decisions made by the state’s public utility commission on your utilities.

The PUC is a quasi-judicial body that supervises aspects of telecom, natural gas, and private water companies. The audit was conducted after a constituent reached out wondering if the commission could operate more efficiently.

Homeowners and developers putting up solar panels are likely familiar with the Public Utility Commission which gives projects the green light in Vermont.

“There are lots of reasons that valid reasons for decisions sometimes to take a long time right now there are a lot of intervenors. It’d be a very complex case, if it’s a utility case, like a rate case, and things like that. But some of them are much simpler than others,” said Vt. State Auditor Doug Hoffer.

The PUC handles thousands of cases a year, the majority are about net metering.

Auditor Doug Hoffer says the PUC made timely decisions 93% of the time but notes the statistic is unintentionally misleading one of the biggest takeaways of his team’s audit.

Hoffer says the PUC has a tier system where, at most, 100% of cases must be completed in 270 days.

Hoffer says the data doesn’t break down which cases took too long inside of that big umbrella, so the PUC is sharing information using its largest threshold goal.

“The sooner you get started, the sooner you start saving. Furthermore, the environment has potential environmental benefits. So the sooner that stuff begins, for everybody,” said Hoffer.

Ann Bishop is the operations director of the PUC. She says their timeliness metrics were informed by guidance from the National Center for State Courts, and notes the audit shows they are keeping up with the caseload.

Regardless, the bishop says they are committed to implementing all of Hoffer’s recommendations. “Some of the new metrics that the auditor has proposed include looking at how many cases were filed in a particular year, and how many cases were resolved. And the idea is to make sure that you are not having a backlog of cases that are increasing,” said Bishop

Hoffer is also proposing the PUC look at the age of cases still pending and consider automating the process for the case management system. All three of these metrics are kind of to be used jointly to get a more complete picture of the Commission’s workload,” said Bishop.

Bishop also says while more staff would be helpful to the commission, they are not looking to add more at this time. As is standard for audits, Hoffer’s team will be checking back in a year from now to see if there have been any improvements.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.