Burlington beefs up security to help downtown shoppers, retailers feel safe

Burlington is beefing up security to help downtown shoppers and retailers feel safe.
Burlington is beefing up security to help downtown shoppers and retailers feel safe.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New efforts in Burlington to make downtown shoppers feel safe-- it’s been the top demand from retailers. Our Hailey Morgan found out what’s being added and where the money is coming from.

Retail stores that call Church Street home are ramping up for the holiday season and are hopeful about Burlington’s new public safety initiatives.

“Like yesterday I was out on the street and saw officers for the first time in maybe two and a half years,” Mark Bouchett said.

Bouchett has been a co-owner of Homeport for more than 35 years, but as time has gone on, he says he’s seen fewer customers come through the door.

He sees and hears about more theft, and less enforcement and engagement with people, but believes with beefed-up security downtown things are looking up.

“Watching the way that they interacted with the folks that were violating the ordinances. It was, professional, respectful and they managed to resolve the situation peacefully. No one got arrested, we just resolved the problem,” Bouchett said.

The city spent $100,000 thanks to ARPA funds and a donation from the Pomerleau Foundation to increase additional security with Green Mountain Concert Services. Foot patrols are supposed to run from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. seven days a week, but we didn’t see them Thursday afternoon.

The Burlington Police Department is offering Marketplace overtime shifts for officers, too.

“Many of the shifts have been filled. You will see them downtown right now, already. Both private security as well as overtime police. We are taking it on a week-by-week basis, trying to fill all the shifts,” said Kara Alnasrawi, the director of Business and Workforce Development in Burlington.

Security is there to help businesses issue no-trespass orders and can walk employees to their cars when they feel unsafe. The contract is intended to last through early January.

“The increased presence of patrol and officers on the street, I think, will help folks behave when cops aren’t around,” Bouchett said.

