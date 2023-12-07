How to help
Burlington Democratic Mayoral Countdown: Karen Paul

Karen Paul
Karen Paul(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Democrats will decide their candidate for mayor this weekend to succeed current mayor Miro Weinberger, who is stepping down at the end of his term. Three candidates are vying for the nomination at Sunday’s caucus -- City Councilors Karen Paul and Joan Shannon, as well as political newcomer, CD Mattison.

Born and raised in Burlington, City Council President Karen Paul, D-Ward 6, wants to move from her 15 years on the council to become mayor. When speaking about her mayoral bid, Paul often harkens back to her accomplishments on the council and points to a lengthy list of actions she plans if elected. “We can focus and we should be focused on finding the way forward,” Paul said.

Paul is passionate about serving her community and prides herself on working across the aisle on the council. “I think that that has served me well in bringing the council together and I believe that it will serve me well in bringing the city together,” she said.

Back in 2020, Paul joined Progressives in a controversial vote to reduce the police force by 30%. Following the decision, the number of officers plummeted below the authorized cap, where it remains today. Voting to reduce the force drew ire from many in her party. She won’t say if she regrets that decision, or if it was wrong, but wants to move forward. “What I have tried to do since that time is to be about finding solutions to the resolution. While I of course take responsibility -- as I would in any vote for that -- I also was not the deciding vote,” she said.

Since that vote, she has supported raising the cap and rebuilding the police. She also wants to reactivate the street crimes unit to have a consistent police presence downtown. It’s part of her recently released public safety plan, a lengthy list of goals for the next few months on the City Council. Many of the ideas are beyond the control of the city, including creating drug-free zones around schools.

“{I} have been in touch with the leaders of the Legislature, the senate pro tem as well as the house speaker, in the hopes that we can prioritize that going forward. It’s not something that I can personally do but it is something that we have started working on, it’s just not as visible,” Paul said.

She is also advocating for more treatment and support for people experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, and mental illness. “We see what is going on in our downtown and I don’t think that anyone is happy about what they see on a day-to-day basis, even in the middle of the day. We cannot arrest and incarcerate our way out of the challenges that we’re facing. That has been tried. It doesn’t work,” Paul said.

The Democratic caucus is this Sunday.

