Burlington fireworks display sparks confusion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An unexpected fireworks show Wednesday night left many in Chittenden County wondering what the celebration was about.

Burlington officials say it was a permitted show that was put on by the Associated General Contractors of Vermont.

It happened between 8:30 and 9 p.m. at the breakwater on the waterfront.

Burlington Fire Marshall Matthew Stone says the unannounced display sparked confusion and they received a number of phone calls. He says in the future they will notify the public. “This is the first time that we’ve had complaints because of a fireworks show. But we want to listen to our citizens’ complaints and that way we don’t unfortunately scare people and make people think that something dangerous is going on,” Stone said.

In a typical year, he says Burlington hosts five fireworks displays -- July 4th, New Year’s Eve, and three baseball games at Centennial Field.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.