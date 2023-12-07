Burlington menorah lighting celebrates first day of Hanukkah

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday is the first day of Hanukkah and Vermont’s Jewish community is coming together to celebrate with a menorah lighting.

Vermont Chabad, Ohavi Zedek, and Temple Sinai are among the groups participating in the community menorah lighting.

It will be held at the corner of South Prospect and Main Street on the UVM Green in Burlington. There will be music, hot drinks, latkes and doughnuts. It gets underway at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

