Burlington’s Church Street Tavern up for sale

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A popular restaurant in the heart of downtown Burlington is for sale.

The owner of the Church Street Tavern made the announcement in a social media post on Monday.

In the post, Stephen Parent says he started out as a young bartender and worked his way up to owner. He’s been running the business for nearly three decades. He says he and his staff work tirelessly to make the tavern a place to meet friends, and for families to celebrate life over a few beers.

As for the future, Parent plans to spend more time with his family.

The business is listed for sale for $85,000.

