Clinton County Sheriff testifies on Capitol Hill over border issues

WAHINGTON (WCAX) - Clinton County’s sheriff traveled to Capitol Hill this week to implore lawmakers to act on what he calls the border crisis.

Sheriff Dave Favro’s plea to Congress Tuesday comes as illegal crossings at the northern border have soared to record highs this year. He says chronic staffing challenges and a surge in emergency response calls make it difficult to act swiftly and that “get-aways” have jumped by 99%.

“A significant problem law enforcement faces to be able to investigate and track down crimes is having information -- having DNA, having fingerprints, and most importantly, having an identity. We’re allowing people by the millions to come into our country but we are not able to obtain any of this critical data. Therefore, our function becomes useless for an impact with people migrating in without recognition,” Favro said.

Favro also says the Clinton County Jail is one of the only jails in all of New York that takes ICE detainees, which has driven up costs by nearly $2 million this year.

