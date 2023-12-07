Final Burlington shooting victim discharged from hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday was discharge day for the remaining victim in the Burlington shooting that injured three college students of Palestinian descent.

Video taken by relatives shows Hisham Awartani departing the UVM Medical Center in Burlington on a stretcher, with hospital staff and other well-wishers lining the halls in support.

Awartani remains paralyzed from the chest down after one of the bullets from the November 25th shooting lodged near his spine. The Brown University student is now being transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Massachusetts.

Family members estimate the cost of his medical care will be upwards of $3 million.

The two other victims, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad, have already been released from the hospital.

Police continue to investigate the alleged shooter, Jason Eaton, 48, who faces three counts of attempted murder.

