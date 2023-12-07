Flags at half-staff for 82nd anniversary of Pearl Harbor bombing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flags are at half-staff across the country to remember the 82nd anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

On December 7th, 1941, 2,403 service members and civilians died in a two-hour air raid by Japanese forces on the Hawaii U.S. naval base. The attack shocked the nation and pulled the U.S. into World War II.

Congress deemed December 7th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance day back in 1994.

