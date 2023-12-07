Gov. Hochul urges New Yorkers to get flu vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Governor Kathy Hochul has a warning for New Yorkers this cold and flu season as the state’s case numbers have been rising.

“The flu is prevalent here in New York, they are up 25 percent over one week. Hospitalizations are up 30 percent. Very, very sad to report that there have been two pediatric deaths related to flu,” Hochul said Thursday.

The governor encouraged everyone to get the flu shots, saying it’s important to keep people and families safe.

New York health officials Thursday said that with the flu now “prevalent” in New York state, it triggers mask requirements for unvaccinated health care workers in certain settings.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.