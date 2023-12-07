How to help
Gov. Hochul urges New Yorkers to get flu vaccine

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Governor Kathy Hochul has a warning for New Yorkers this cold and flu season as the state’s case numbers have been rising.

“The flu is prevalent here in New York, they are up 25 percent over one week. Hospitalizations are up 30 percent. Very, very sad to report that there have been two pediatric deaths related to flu,” Hochul said Thursday.

The governor encouraged everyone to get the flu shots, saying it’s important to keep people and families safe.

New York health officials Thursday said that with the flu now “prevalent” in New York state, it triggers mask requirements for unvaccinated health care workers in certain settings.

