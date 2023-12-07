Grand Isle man pleads not guilty in fatal crash

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges in a fatal crash in Colchester.

Police said Christopher Pugh, of Grand Isle, caused the crash on July 24 that killed Nicholas Ringuette, 33, of Colchester. They said Pugh crashed into Ringuette’s pickup truck which was stopped on Clay Point Road. Ringuette died at the scene.

According to court paperwork, Pugh told police he blacked out on the road which led to the crash on Route 2. He also said he was taking a mixture of antidepressants and blood pressure medication at the time, didn’t eat breakfast and smoked a small amount of marijuana the morning of the crash.

In court Thursday, Pugh pleaded not guilty to grossly negligent operation resulting in death. He was released on conditions including that he not drive.

Related Stories:

Grand Isle man charged with DUI in fatal crash

Vermont man killed in Colchester crash

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.