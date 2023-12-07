How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Grand Isle man pleads not guilty in fatal crash

Christopher Pugh
Christopher Pugh(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges in a fatal crash in Colchester.

Police said Christopher Pugh, of Grand Isle, caused the crash on July 24 that killed Nicholas Ringuette, 33, of Colchester. They said Pugh crashed into Ringuette’s pickup truck which was stopped on Clay Point Road. Ringuette died at the scene.

According to court paperwork, Pugh told police he blacked out on the road which led to the crash on Route 2. He also said he was taking a mixture of antidepressants and blood pressure medication at the time, didn’t eat breakfast and smoked a small amount of marijuana the morning of the crash.

In court Thursday, Pugh pleaded not guilty to grossly negligent operation resulting in death. He was released on conditions including that he not drive.

Related Stories:

Grand Isle man charged with DUI in fatal crash

Vermont man killed in Colchester crash

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington fire officials say a construction worker was injured Wednesday when a concrete slab...
Construction worker injured in accident at CityPlace work site
File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops, 1 firefighter cited for speeding on motorcycles
Police have identified the man who was injured in a shooting in East Calais on Monday. - File...
Police identify man injured in East Calais shooting
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore-File photo
Franklin County sheriff decertified by Vt. Criminal Justice Council
A massive propane tanker truck fire in Irasburg finally burned itself out, allowing crews to...
Propane tanker that crashed and burned in Irasburg removed from river

Latest News

Burlington officials say Wednesday's fireworks were put on by the Associated General...
Burlington fireworks display sparks confusion
Hisham Awartani leaves the UVM Medical Center on Wednesday.
Final Burlington shooting victim discharged from hospital
The governor encouraged everyone to get the flu shots, saying it’s important to keep people...
Gov. Hochul urges New Yorkers to get flu vaccine
File photo
Gov. Hochul urges New Yorkers to get flu vaccine