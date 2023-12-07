How to help
Howard Center’s medical chief returns from volunteer Rwanda trip

By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Chief Medical Officer for Burlington’s Howard Center has just returned from two weeks in Rwanda where she participated in a volunteer program that provides care and strengthens public health systems.

Dr. Simha “Simi” Ravven worked with Partners in Health, a Harvard University-affiliated organization that collaborates with governments to provide care and strengthen public health systems. Ravven spent two weeks working with Rwandan Medical Students at the University of Global Health Equity in Kigali and Butaro, Rwanda.

Cam Smith spoke Ravven about what she learned and how it will impact her work locally.

