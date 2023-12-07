JetBlue CEO ’committed’ to restarting Burlington flights

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There could be good news for fliers out of Burlington. Vermont’s congressional delegation Thursday says it has secured a commitment from JetBlue to resume flights to New York’s JFK airport.

JetBlue announced in October it would discontinue the Burlington service as of January 4, citing a voluntary slot waiver system implemented by the FAA to reduce flights into New York in light of ongoing air traffic control labor shortages. That prompted a letter from Vermont’s congressional delegation calling on JetBlue’s CEO to reinstate the service, which is used by 10 percent of fliers out of Burlington.

The delegation met with JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes on Wednesday, who they say is committed to restoring Burlington service when the slot waiver expires in October of next year.

