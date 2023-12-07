How to help
Making the holiday season more LGBTQ+ inclusive

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday season is here and for some LGBTQ+ Vermonters, this time of year can be more scary than merry.

Experts say the desire for connectivity and festive cheer this time of year can be up against the stressful logistics of visiting family or unpleasant conversations with well-meaning relatives. LGBTQ+ youth have to navigate unsupportive families and heightened anxiety about being misunderstood.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dana Kaplan with Outright Vermont about tips for LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

