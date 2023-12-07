Middlebury downs Plattsburgh State in both legs of basketball double-header

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday, the Middlebury Panthers basketball teams took both legs of a double-header against Plattsburgh State. The women won the first game 73-42, led by Alexa Mustafaj’s 27 points, and the men won an overtime thriller 80-76.

