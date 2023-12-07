Middlebury downs Plattsburgh State in both legs of basketball double-header
Mustafaj led Panther women with 27; Panther men grab OT win
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday, the Middlebury Panthers basketball teams took both legs of a double-header against Plattsburgh State. The women won the first game 73-42, led by Alexa Mustafaj’s 27 points, and the men won an overtime thriller 80-76.
Check out the highlights in the video above.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.