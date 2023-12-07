Plattsburgh to hold hearings on short-term rental registry

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New laws surrounding short-term rentals and vacant properties could be on the way for Plattsburgh.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says he will be introducing short-term rental and vacant building registry laws. The registry means that the city would know how many Airbnb and other short-term rentals are operating within the city.

As short-term rentals become more popular, some Plattsburgh residents have raised concerns about both quality of life issues as well as the rentals taking away valuable housing stock.

A public hearing for both laws is set for December 21 at 5 p.m.

