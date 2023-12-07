How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Plattsburgh to hold hearings on short-term rental registry

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New laws surrounding short-term rentals and vacant properties could be on the way for Plattsburgh.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says he will be introducing short-term rental and vacant building registry laws. The registry means that the city would know how many Airbnb and other short-term rentals are operating within the city.

As short-term rentals become more popular, some Plattsburgh residents have raised concerns about both quality of life issues as well as the rentals taking away valuable housing stock.

A public hearing for both laws is set for December 21 at 5 p.m.

Related Stories:

Should Plattsburgh regulate short-term rentals? Why some residents say yes

Burlington short-term rental compliance effort underway

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington fire officials say a construction worker was injured Wednesday when a concrete slab...
Construction worker injured in accident at CityPlace work site
Police have identified the man who was injured in a shooting in East Calais on Monday. - File...
Police identify man injured in East Calais shooting
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore-File photo
Franklin County sheriff decertified by Vt. Criminal Justice Council
File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops, 1 firefighter cited for speeding on motorcycles
A massive propane tanker truck fire in Irasburg finally burned itself out, allowing crews to...
Propane tanker that crashed and burned in Irasburg removed from river

Latest News

Burlington is beefing up security to help downtown shoppers and retailers feel safe.
Burlington beefs up security to help downtown shoppers, retailers feel safe
File photo
Sanders joins GOP in voting down $110B military aid package
Dozens gathered outside the UVM Medical Center Thursday with glee as Santa dropped from the...
Santa makes annual air drop to UVM Children’s Hospital
The Church Street Tavern in Burlington is up for sale.
Burlington’s Church Street Tavern up for sale