How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Poll asks New Yorkers about the pain of holiday spending, Santa Claus & Christmas trees

Holiday shopping
Holiday shopping(MGN / Pixabay / Pexels)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Roughly half — 48% — of New Yorkers plan to spend less than $500 on gifts this holiday season.

That’s according to the results of a survey released Thursday by the Siena College Research Institute.

Sixteen percent, including a third of those making $100,000 or more, say they’ll likely spend more than $1,000.

Just over half will shop online for at least half of their gift list and 54% plan to buy gift cards for some people.

As far as finances, 23% say theirs has improved from a year ago, 44% say they’ve stayed the same, and 31% say they’re worse off that they were.

Half of those surveyed say that all their holiday spending combined — food, gifts, decorations, and parties — will have a somewhat serious (34%) or very serious (15%) impact on their financial situation.

A quarter of New Yorkers say they believe in Santa Claus, down from 39% a year ago and tied for the all-time low in the survey in 2020, the pandemic year.

Seventy-three percent plan to put up a Christmas Tree in their home but prefer an artificial tree by over two-to-one.

Half say that they’re hoping for snow for the winter holidays while 29% prefer not to shovel and 21% will take whatever comes.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington fire officials say a construction worker was injured Wednesday when a concrete slab...
Construction worker injured in accident at CityPlace work site
Police have identified the man who was injured in a shooting in East Calais on Monday. - File...
Police identify man injured in East Calais shooting
File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops, 1 firefighter cited for speeding on motorcycles
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore-File photo
Franklin County sheriff decertified by Vt. Criminal Justice Council
A massive propane tanker truck fire in Irasburg finally burned itself out, allowing crews to...
Propane tanker that crashed and burned in Irasburg removed from river

Latest News

Wednesday was discharge day for the remaining victim in the Burlington shooting that injured...
Final Burlington shooting victim discharged from hospital
An unexpected fireworks show Wednesday night left many in Chittenden County wondering what the...
Burlington fireworks display sparks confusion
A Vermont man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges in a fatal crash in Colchester.
Grand Isle man pleads not guilty in fatal crash
Burlington officials say Wednesday's fireworks were put on by the Associated General...
Burlington fireworks display sparks confusion
Christopher Pugh
Grand Isle man pleads not guilty in fatal crash