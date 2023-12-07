Poll asks New Yorkers about the pain of holiday spending, Santa Claus & Christmas trees

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Roughly half — 48% — of New Yorkers plan to spend less than $500 on gifts this holiday season.

That’s according to the results of a survey released Thursday by the Siena College Research Institute.

Sixteen percent, including a third of those making $100,000 or more, say they’ll likely spend more than $1,000.

Just over half will shop online for at least half of their gift list and 54% plan to buy gift cards for some people.

As far as finances, 23% say theirs has improved from a year ago, 44% say they’ve stayed the same, and 31% say they’re worse off that they were.

Half of those surveyed say that all their holiday spending combined — food, gifts, decorations, and parties — will have a somewhat serious (34%) or very serious (15%) impact on their financial situation.

A quarter of New Yorkers say they believe in Santa Claus, down from 39% a year ago and tied for the all-time low in the survey in 2020, the pandemic year.

Seventy-three percent plan to put up a Christmas Tree in their home but prefer an artificial tree by over two-to-one.

Half say that they’re hoping for snow for the winter holidays while 29% prefer not to shovel and 21% will take whatever comes.

