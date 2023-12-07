Sanders joins GOP in voting down $110B military aid package

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders joined Republicans Wednesday in voting down a funding package that included aid to Israel and Ukraine.

President Biden has warned of dire consequences for Kyiv — and a “gift” to Vladimir Putin if Congress fails to pass the $110 billion package. But Senate Republicans, who vowed to not support it without U.S. border protection measures, shot the bill down.

As for Sanders, he acknowledged that Israel has the right to defend itself but said that the Israeli government is harming thousands of Palestinians in the process. “This is a horrific situation and I just don’t think it’s appropriate to give a blank check to Netanyahu’s government to continue that type of military strategy. It’s frankly, inhumane,” he said.

Sanders says he would support funding for Israel to protect itself from attacks but does not support giving millions to the Israeli government to continue its military offensive.

Biden now says he is willing to “make significant compromises on the border,” if that’s what it takes to get the package through Congress.

