Santa makes annual air drop to UVM Children’s Hospital

Santa visited the UVM Children's Hospital Thursday.
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens gathered outside the UVM Medical Center Thursday with glee as Santa dropped from the skies to deliver gifts to children in need.

“It really is a festive time and kids need this, families need this, our Children’s Hospital needs this,” said the hospital’s Dr. Lewis First.

Santa visited the hospital escorted by a Plattsburgh-based U.S. Customs and Border Protection chopper, giving his reindeer some much-needed rest and spreading cheer to patients.

“I have seen some of the children here annually. They come in for treatments or otherwise. I’ve seen some of them grow and every year I see them. They still have that smile when I walk in the door -- that smile is infectious,” said St. Nick.

The 17-year tradition started when a CPB agent had a child who was sick in the hospital and needed a lift of Christmas spirit. Dr. first says -- the children -- hospital -- and parents look forward to this every year. “I think it’s the community coming together to realize we have a children’s hospital here. No child wants to be in the hospital at the time of the holidays or at any time. So, if we can make something very special for these children -- and Santa can make that special -- that’s what the season is all about,” he said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection donated money for the gifts this year.

