Should Vermont eliminate cash bail?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A legislative task force looking at whether to eliminate cash bail in Vermont has found there are no easy answers.

Cash bail is a tool used by the courts to make sure defendants show up for future hearings. But opponents contend it’s a discriminatory practice that violates due process.

The amount of bail a judge sets varies, based on the crime, and it’s enforced by commercial bail bondsmen. Law enforcement calls it an effective tool for public safety.

Barre Poice Chief Brad Vail says that out-of-state drug traffickers and dealers don’t take conditions of release imposed by judges seriously and cash bail serves justice. “If they are released without any bail and they are free to go, the chances of them coming back are slim to none,” Vail said.

But opponents contend cash bail discriminates against low-income Vermonters. The American Civil Liberties Union says many people are behind bars before their trial because they cannot make bail. “The people being held on bail have not been convicted of a crime, so it’s important that we aren’t using wealth to make sure people are being incarcerated now,” said The ACLU of Vermont’s Falko Schilling.

While bail is not meant to hold people in custody, it sometimes has that effect. “That’s not what bail is for-- it’s just an incentive to show up,” said Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington.

Ultimately, the Vermont task force did not issue recommendations, saying there were too many unanswered questions. State lawmakers like LaLonde see the ultimate goal as making sure cases are heard quickly. “It’s not to hold them on bail but rather to get them through the process so that they are either acquitted or they come under the supervision of the Department of Corrections,” he said.

In addition to looking at bail reform, LaLonde’s House Judiciary Committee is working on a bill to put more money into the judiciary system to reduce case backlogs.

New York is among states that have approved bail reform laws. In 2019, a controversial measure eliminated bail for misdemeanor and non-violent felonies. That measure has since been scaled back several times after concern from voters over a rise in crime.

