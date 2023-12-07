Super Senior: Wayne Lemire

WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - In warmer weather, Wayne Lemire is a regular, riding the roads in West Windsor. Not a car, but a vintage Farmall tractor, one of many he owns.

“I like to hay, I always have,” said Lemire, who has been haying in the area since the ‘70s. “I did a lot of land back then... I’m not young anymore.”

Even so, the 77-year-old still knows his way around a 40-pound bail of hay.

Reporter Joe Carroll: You still throw?

Wayne Lemire: Yeah, I threw a hundred bails a couple weeks ago.

His garage is overflowing with red. In Wayne’s world, Farmall tractors rule. Green tractors are, well, gauche. “I think they’re better than a John Deere. People aren’t going to want to hear that out there,” he said.

The tractors aren’t showpieces but workhorses. “I pulled this one for years, pulling a rack, manure spreader, whatever,” Lemire said.

Lemire is giving one tractor from the 1940s a complete overhaul.

Lemire started haying after he got married to Ellen, a lover of animals. “She was collecting the horses like crazy and needed the hay,” Lemire said.

But sadly, Ellen died eight years ago and he has lately been cutting back on his haying.

Reporter Joe Carroll: What was she like?

Wayne Lemire: She spoke her mind... I didn’t get in here hardly at all the last few years. Steady, steady, constantly with her.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Does this keep your mind off that? Working...

Wayne Lemire: Yeah.

Lemire still has plenty of tractor repairs to keep him busy, including sandblasting the rust of some old rods. “I got to clean these up,” he said.

Lemire figures he’s had 35 Farmalls in his lifetime, and there’s more in the barn. “These are the workers, yeah,” he said.

And in an era where harvesters can easily cost over six figures, Lemire looks positively quaint on the Vermont landscape. “I like that... vintage,” he said.

A Vermonter keeping a tradition on the move one tractor at a time.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.