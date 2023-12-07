Vermont teen to face charges in fatal crash

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont teen was speeding before a crash that killed an Essex Town woman, and now he’s facing charges.

It happened on Nov. 22 on Interstate 89 south in Bolton.

Vermont State Police say Owen Benoit, 19, of St. Albans Town, was going more than 80 mph when he lost control of his car and hit another car that had slid off the road in slick conditions. Benoit struck the other car as Josephine Buckley, 34, of Essex Town, was trying to get out of it. She died at the scene.

Thursday, troopers cited Benoit for negligent operation with death resulting. He’s due in court in February.

Josephine Buckley, 34, of Essex, is seen in a family photo released by the Vermont Department of Public Safety. (Family photo | Courtesy: Vt. Dept. of Public Safety)

