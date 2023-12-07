Vt. lawmakers to discuss if decertified sheriff can still perform his job

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The special legislative committee investigating the impeachment of the Franklin County Sheriff is unlikely to finish its work before the legislative session next month.

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council on Wednesday came to its own conclusion, voting to decertify Sheriff John Grismore in connection to an incident where he kicked a handcuffed detainee in August 2022, before he was elected sheriff.

Lawmakers on Monday will hear testimony from several longtime sheriffs and Grismore about whether he can carry out his duty now that he has lost his law enforcement certification. “What impact for instance their office would have if they were not a certified officer. How important is it to fulfill the role of a sheriff’s office that the sheriff is a certified law enforcement officer?” said Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington.

A timeline on when the committee will wrap up its work and issue a recommendation for impeachment has not been released.

Grismore still faces misdemeanor assault charges related to that case.

