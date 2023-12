WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman is sharing the secret to living a long life with us as she celebrates her 103rd birthday.

Anita Flanagan lives at the Gardens in Williamstown. She says her typical day is walking and feeding the birds.

She says the key to a long life is to exercise every day.

Happy birthday, Anita!

