Welch bill would expand voting rights for felons

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Casting a vote from behind bars changes could be on the way to how people convicted of felonies perform their civic duty.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch unveiled the Inclusive Democracy Act to end felony disenfranchisement in federal elections.

According to Welch, an estimated 4.6 million citizens are denied voting rights because of a criminal conviction including 2 million people currently in prison. Welch also says black Americans are disproportionately impacted accounting for one-third of total disenfranchised citizens.

“The goal for all of us is to be full contributing members of the society, the neighborhood we are in. And one of the basic aspects in voting is that you participate in the democratic conversation, about our community, our state, and our world,” said Sen. Welch.

Welch also mentioned his time as a public defender in Vermont, a state where people never lose the right to vote even with a felony conviction. He says this bill will help increase voting rights and participation.

