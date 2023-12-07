How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Welch bill would expand voting rights for felons

File Photo
File Photo(WAFB)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Casting a vote from behind bars changes could be on the way to how people convicted of felonies perform their civic duty.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch unveiled the Inclusive Democracy Act to end felony disenfranchisement in federal elections.

According to Welch, an estimated 4.6 million citizens are denied voting rights because of a criminal conviction including 2 million people currently in prison. Welch also says black Americans are disproportionately impacted accounting for one-third of total disenfranchised citizens.

“The goal for all of us is to be full contributing members of the society, the neighborhood we are in. And one of the basic aspects in voting is that you participate in the democratic conversation, about our community, our state, and our world,” said Sen. Welch.

Welch also mentioned his time as a public defender in Vermont, a state where people never lose the right to vote even with a felony conviction. He says this bill will help increase voting rights and participation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington fire officials say a construction worker was injured Wednesday when a concrete slab...
Construction worker injured in accident at CityPlace work site
File photo
2 off-duty Burlington cops, 1 firefighter cited for speeding on motorcycles
Police have identified the man who was injured in a shooting in East Calais on Monday. - File...
Police identify man injured in East Calais shooting
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore-File photo
Franklin County sheriff decertified by Vt. Criminal Justice Council
A massive propane tanker truck fire in Irasburg finally burned itself out, allowing crews to...
Propane tanker that crashed and burned in Irasburg removed from river

Latest News

File Photo
Audit assesses timeliness of Vt. Public Utilities Commission
A vigil for victims of gun violence was held at the University of Vermont campus on Wednesday...
Vigil for victims of gun violence held at UVM
Police have identified the man who was injured in a shooting in East Calais on Monday.
Police identify man injured in East Calais shooting
Governor Phil Scott is once again asking Vermont lawmakers to put the ‘Raise the Age’ criminal...
Vermont’s ‘Raise the Age’ juvenile offender law to remain on pause