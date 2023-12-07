White River Junction gets new bookshop with benefits

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in a decade, there’s a bookstore in downtown White River Junction. And by simply buying a book, customers are also giving back to the community.

Cover to Cover Books on South Main Street has only been open a couple of days but word of the new bookstore just a block from downtown White River Junction is spreading quickly.

“It is so great to have this right here because I live not too far and it’s excellent to have, and the people are so friendly,” said Barbara Lecuyer of White River Junction.

All of the books sold at the shop are donated. And those running it are volunteers. People like Nancy Cressman, who used to own a bookstore in Hanover.

“They love to come to a bookstore because they discover things they didn’t even know they were interested in,” Cressman said. The little shop -- complete with a children’s section upstairs-- is also helping to build community. “A book you can share with someone else. You can hand it to them and they can read it.”

All profits from the books -- sold at bargain prices -- benefit Cover Home Repair, a nonprofit that winterizes homes and makes urgent repairs for lower-income residents. Cover has been in downtown White River for 25 years. The Cover Store, which is located directly behind the new bookstore, sells donated household items to help fund its mission. That’s where the books used to be.

“Books are the only thing in the store that people get passionate about,” said the repair shop’s Jamie Loura. Because of that passion, the idea for a dedicated storefront for the books came to life. “I like to call us a social profit rather than a nonprofit because I think society profits from Cover being here.”

And now book lovers have a place to get lost in literature, all while helping to sustain the organization. “In the Upper Valley, there are so many places like this, people giving back to the community and all. So, it really means a lot,” Lecuyer said.

As for what comes next, that story has yet to be written. “If anybody wants to spearhead a book club, yeah, let’s get in touch, let’s cahoot, because I think we have a lot of potential for fantastic things to happen over there,” Loura said.

The bookstore is open Thursday through Saturday. Book donations are accepted on Mondays.

