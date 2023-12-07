How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We had yet another chilly, mainly cloudy day, and this coming after some of the coldest low temperatures this morning that we have seen so far this season. Some spots in the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire started the day below zero.

Temperatures will finally bounce back up closer to normal on Friday (normal high for Burlington is now 38 degrees). And we will have our best bet for seeing some prolonged sunshine during the afternoon on Friday.

Clouds will return heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be jumping up into the 40s for most areas.

Then it will turn more active on Sunday as a strong frontal system starts to move in from the west. Winds will pick up out of the south ahead of the approaching system. Rain will be developing by late morning and continuing throughout the day. There could be some heavy downpours during the overnight hours heading into Monday morning.

As the front moves eastward on Monday, cold air will come back in, changing the rain over to wet snow. That heavy, wet snow will pile up several inches in the higher elevations, but not as much as it did for the last couple of Sunday/Monday storms. Still, the snow and falling temperatures on Monday could make for some slick, hazardous travel.

Rainfall could be as much as 1-3″ and that, combined with snow melt from the mild weekend temperatures, could lead to some minor flooding problems.

Wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph late Sunday into early Monday. The combination of those strong winds and heavy, wet snow could once again result in numerous power outages, like the last couple of Sunday/Monday storms.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to closely monitor the progress of this storm system, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

