BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It is a chilly start to our Thursday! As we head through the rest of the day, temperatures rebound into the mid and upper 20s and lower 30s. Most of us will see a good amount of cloud cover once again. There could be a few flakes across New York’s North Country, but those will amount to very little. The further east you go, the better the chance you’ll see a few rays of sunshine this afternoon. We are still chilly tonight but a tad warmer than last night, as most look at overnight lows in the single digits and teens.

We are only getting warmer from here. Today we’re in the 20s, Friday the 30s, Saturday the 40s, and for some Sunday the 50s. We are looking at mainly quiet but cloudy conditions through Saturday. Most of Sunday is even dry before showers roll in Sunday evening. Rain could be heavier at times on Sunday night. There could be some minor flooding as a result of the rain and snow melt. Breezy conditions could also raise outage concerns as well.

At this point, it does not look like there will be the heavy snow accumulations like we saw over the last couple of weekends, but there could still be enough slushy accumulation on Monday to create some travel trouble. Temperatures will drop below freezing Monday night, and all of those wet & snowy surfaces could freeze.

We look quieter and cooler heading into mid-week next week.

Stay warm!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

