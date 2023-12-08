Barre man charged in assault of pregnant woman

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barre man is behind bars after police say he abused the mother of his unborn child.

The Vermont State Police say troopers responded to a home in Cabot Tuesday after a woman says George Grant, 38, was having a mental health issue. Police say Grant punched the victim in the stomach three times and poured turpentine on her. He was arrested Wednesday at a nearby cabin.

Grant pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic assault and attempted maiming. He is being held without bail.

