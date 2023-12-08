How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Barre man charged in assault of pregnant woman

File image
File image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barre man is behind bars after police say he abused the mother of his unborn child.

The Vermont State Police say troopers responded to a home in Cabot Tuesday after a woman says George Grant, 38, was having a mental health issue. Police say Grant punched the victim in the stomach three times and poured turpentine on her. He was arrested Wednesday at a nearby cabin.

Grant pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic assault and attempted maiming. He is being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington officials say Wednesday's fireworks were put on by the Associated General...
Burlington fireworks display sparks confusion
Owen Benoit
Vermont teen to face charges in fatal crash
Garry White
Vermont police searching for missing man
Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, appeared in court Thursday.
Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser
Christopher Pugh
Grand Isle man pleads not guilty in fatal crash

Latest News

Essex has purchased approximately 32 acres in the town center for the new buildings.
Town of Essex secures land for future town offices
Lisa Judge (right) is a quarterfinalist in the Supreme Sneakerhead competition.
Swanton sneaker enthusiast a finalist in national competition
Surveillance still
Police look for Milton convenience store robber who fled on bicycle
File photo
NY regulators give greenlight to Franklin County solar project