Burlington Democrats poised for mayoral caucus

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s highly anticipated Democratic Mayoral Caucus is set for Sunday. Party leaders say the number of people who have signed up is historic, but this year it’s all happening online.

It’s the first contested caucus for Democrats since 2011. Party leaders say 1,300 voters showed up that year at Memorial Auditorium for a four way race that ended in a tie with current Mayor Miro Weinberger and former state Senator Tim Ashe. It’s believed to have been a record turnout -- until now.

Due to the interest in this year’s race, the Burlington Democratic Party says there wasn’t any place large enough to accommodate the nearly 3,000 expected crowd.

“This is a great indicator of the health of Burlington’s democracy. I think it’s also an indicator of strength for the Burlington Democratic Party,” said party Chair Adam Roof.

There will be an in-person voting option for those who are unable to vote virtually. Those people can register in person at Edmunds Middle School on Sunday before the start of speeches at 1 p.m. The first round of voting is at 3 p.m.

“What comes with, you know, losing that energy in the room also comes with some advantages -- which we’ve been hearing a lot about from people that are happy it increases the access to the ballot. It helps folks that are unable to get to a physical location and stay there for a long period of time, for whatever reason, which is typical for a caucus,” Roof said.

Three candidates are vying for the nomination at Sunday’s caucus -- City Councilors Karen Paul and Joan Shannon, as well as political newcomer, CD Mattison.

