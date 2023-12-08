Defiant Franklin County sheriff responds to legislative subpoena

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore Friday responded defiantly to a legislative subpoena that he appear before a committee next week investigating his possible impeachment.

Robert Kaplan, Grismore’s lawyer, said in a letter to the committee chair that the sheriff would appear for the Monday committee but only if it is conducted in public. The committee is investigating whether to impeach Grismore in connection to an incident where he kicked a handcuffed detainee in August 2022, before he was elected sheriff. Thus far, the committee has conducted the majority of its meetings behind closed doors in executive sessions.

Kaplan criticized the impeachment effort as a Democratic “hit job” that violates both the separation of powers and the will of Franklin County voters. “Sheriff Grismore regards the Impeachment Committee as an anti-democratic attack on representative government in the State of Vermont and a repudiation by extremist Democratic Party partisans of the will of the voters of Franklin County to select their elected leaders,” Kaplan wrote. “The history of Vermont politics is littered with questionable characters who have held all manner of office, yet the sort of partisan hit-job the Impeachment Committee brings to our politics is unprecedented.”

Kaplan goes on to accuse Rep. Michael McCarthy, D-St. Albans, of trying to bully Grismore out of the election last year in order to install a Democrat as sheriff.

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council on Wednesday voted to decertify Grismore in connection with the jailhouse assault. Lawmakers on Monday were to hear testimony from several longtime sheriffs and Grismore about whether he can carry out his duty now that he has lost his law enforcement certification.

Grismore also continues to face the assault charge in court. He has pleaded not guilty.

