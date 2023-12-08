Go-to book on parenting challenging children gets update

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A UVM researcher has been behind one of the go-to books for upwards of three decades for parents seeking to manage their young children’s challenging behaviors. Now that book has been updated with a new edition.

“Parenting the Strong-Willed Child: The Clinically Proven Five-Week Program for Parents of Two- to Six-Year-Olds” originally came out in 1996. Now, nearly 28 years later, kids are contending with a notable increase in behavioral challenges and lingering effects of the pandemic.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with UVM psychology professor Rex Lloyd Forehand, one of the book’s authors, about what is in the new edition.

