How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Go-to book on parenting challenging children gets update

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A UVM researcher has been behind one of the go-to books for upwards of three decades for parents seeking to manage their young children’s challenging behaviors. Now that book has been updated with a new edition.

“Parenting the Strong-Willed Child: The Clinically Proven Five-Week Program for Parents of Two- to Six-Year-Olds” originally came out in 1996. Now, nearly 28 years later, kids are contending with a notable increase in behavioral challenges and lingering effects of the pandemic.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with UVM psychology professor Rex Lloyd Forehand, one of the book’s authors, about what is in the new edition.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington officials say Wednesday's fireworks were put on by the Associated General...
Burlington fireworks display sparks confusion
Owen Benoit
Vermont teen to face charges in fatal crash
Garry White
Vermont police searching for missing man
Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, appeared in court Thursday.
Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser
Christopher Pugh
Grand Isle man pleads not guilty in fatal crash

Latest News

The town will replace the existing bridge between Falls and Irish Hill Roads.
Shelburne moves forward with pedestrian-friendly bridge replacement
Zadie
Pets with Potential: Meet Zadie
File image
Barre man charged in assault of pregnant woman
Essex has purchased approximately 32 acres in the town center for the new buildings.
Town of Essex secures land for future town offices
Lisa Judge (right) is a quarterfinalist in the Supreme Sneakerhead competition.
Swanton sneaker enthusiast a finalist in national competition